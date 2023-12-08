Video shows Ga. driver escape seconds before train obliterates car

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Terrifying video shows a driver escape from his car moments before it is pummeled by a train in Monroe County, WGXA reports.

The accident happened Friday morning between Interstate 75 and U.S. Highway 41 north of Forsyth.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In the video, a gray sedan stalls on the tracks and the stunned driver gets out of the car and runs.

Moments later, the train engine hits the car at full force, knocking it off the tracks and virtually obliterating it.

TRENDING STORIES:

It’s unclear why the car stalled, but the video appears to show that one of the car’s tires went off the narrow ramp over the tracks.

Thankfully, the driver was not hurt.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

A similar train wreck at the same intersection killed three people in 2021 after an SUV got stuck on the tracks. Those victims, two people who were in the car and another who tried to help, were identified as 93-year-old Shirley Treadwell, 66-year-old Debra Ruth Hall and 47-year-old Chris Burkett.

Woman arrested for pouring gasoline, trying to burn down Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth home

©2023 Cox Media Group