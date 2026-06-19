U.S. advances in FIFA World Cup with shutout win over Australia

SEATTLE, Wash. — The U.S. Men’s National Team has won over Australia in Friday’s FIFA World Cup match and is moving on to the next round.

The U.S. won the match 2-0 at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Friday’s win and the U.S. team’s 4-1 win over Paraguay in its opener on June 12 clinches advancement to the round of 32.

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The team was able to come out on top despite star Christian Pulisic missing the match because of a calf injury.

United States coach Mauricio Pochettino made the announcement that Pulisic would miss the match during an interview with Fox about 90 minutes before the kickoff.

“Today, he was training in the morning in the camp and I’ve seen the feelings are good,” Pochettino told Fox on Friday. “I hope as soon as possible he can be ready to be selected again and to be part of the team. Now, we need to be focused on our team and the players that are going to play.”

Atlanta will host a Round of 32 match, but it’s unclear if that means the U.S. Men’s National Team will take the field in the Peach State.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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