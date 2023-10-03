UGA legend Mark Richt wants your help in the fight against Parkinson’s, Crohn’s disease

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia head coach Kirby Smart welcomed a special guest to his weekly media news conference Monday. Former head coach Mark Richt and his granddaughter joined Smart to announce a special fundraising in two causes close to the Richt family’s hearts.

Richt announced two years ago that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. His granddaughter Jadyn has been battling Crohn’s disease since she was a baby.

The Richts together announced a new fundraising initiative and event during the Georgia football bye week. On Oct. 18, UGA, Richt and Chick-Fil-A will host a bowling tournament in Athens.

It’s a private event, but the Richt family has set up a website where anyone can donate to their cause. The family set a goal of $750,000 to support research for Parkinson’s and Crohn’s.

https://t.co/WeDI0ZCxAo for more information on how to raise funds. Hope to raise a million dollars. Huge bowling event coming during the bye week. pic.twitter.com/iX4A1qVSqY — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) October 2, 2023

Richt started his tenure at UGA in 2001 has a record of 145-51 (.738) and was named Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year in 2002 and 2005.

From 2001 to 2015, Richt led the team to two SEC championships (2002 and 2005), five SEC championship game appearances, 15 consecutive bowl games (10-5) and eight top 10 final national poll finishes.

After his time at UGA, Richt became the head coach at his alma mater Miami in 2016 where he coached until his retirement in 2018.

Richt will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame this year.

