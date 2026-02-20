UGA football players apologize for reckless driving arrests

ATHENS, Ga. — A pair of University of Georgia football players have issued an apology for their reckless driving and speeding charges.

Athens-Clarke Police arrested Christopher Cole and Darren Ikinnagbon on Wednesday after officers caught them driving 100 mph on the Outer Loop near Olympic Drive. Both players were booked and posted bond set for less than $40.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cole and Ikinnagbon each posted a statement on their Instagram stories on Thursday. They both apologized for their actions, that they recognize the seriousness of what happened and that they understand the program’s standards.

“This has been a tough and embarrassing lesson for me, and I’m committed to learning from it, making smarter decisions and earning back your trust through my actions moving forward,” Cole wrote.

“As I continue to grow and develop as a young man, I am focused on making better decisions and learning from every experience. I respect the process and will cooperate fully as this matter is reviewed,” Ikinnagbon wrote.

Both players apologized to not only the coaches and players, but the fans as well.

©2026 Cox Media Group