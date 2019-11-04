ATLANTA - Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta will be the site of the Democratic presidential debate on Nov. 20, MSNBC announced.
State Democratic officials have aggressively lobbied the Democratic National Convention to hold the debate in Georgia, particularly given the double-header U.S. Senate races and competitive U.S. House contests.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in September that she and other state Democrats were in “very active discussions” with the party to schedule a debate in Georgia.
The Democratic Party has already held three debates in Miami, Detroit and Houston, and the fourth showdown is planned for Oct. 15 in Westerville, Ohio.
The Georgia event, co-hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post, will be the fifth Democratic debate of the cycle. It will be moderated by Rachel Maddow, host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC; Andrea Mitchell, host of "Andrea Mitchell Reports" on MSNBC and NBC News' chief foreign affairs correspondent; Kristen Welker, NBC News' White House correspondent; and Ashley Parker, a White House reporter for The Washington Post.
President Trump will be in Atlanta for a fundraiser on Nov. 8, according to several people with direct knowledge of his travel plans who are not authorized to speak publicly.
There’s also discussion of Trump appearing at an event designed to energize black Republican voters, though that event hasn’t been finalized yet.
