LIVE UPDATES: Severe thunderstorm warnings end, flash flood warning in effect for few counties

ATLANTA — The severe weather threat is winding down Wednesday morning after a line of strong to severe storms moved through Tuesday night into the overnight hours.
Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz tracked multiple tornado warning in north Georgia mountain counties along with multiple severe thunderstorm warnings in metro Atlanta.
A flash flood warning remains in effect until 5:15 a.m. for Gilmer and Pickens counties.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking throughout the night. Get the latest updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.
UPDATES:
1:00 a.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has expired in Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fulton, Henry and Rockdale counties.
12:30 a.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has expired for Gordon County.
12:25 a.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fulton, Henry and Rockdale counties until 1 a.m.
12:05 a.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in Gordon County until 12:30 a.m.
12:00 a.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has expired for Cherokee, Forsyth, Fulton, Gordon and Gwinnett counties.
11:30 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has expired for Pickens County.
11:21 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in Cherokee, Forsyth, Fulton, Gordon and Gwinnett counties until 12:00 a.m.
11:00 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has expired for Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer and Pickens counties.
10:50 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in Cherokee and Pickens counties until 11:30 p.m.
10:47 p.m.
A Tornado Warning has been canceled in Pickens County.
10:45 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has expired for Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Jackson and Oconee counties.
10:31 p.m.
A Tornado Warning has been issued in Pickens County until 11 p.m.
10:30 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has expired for Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Lumpkin and Union counties.
10:25 p.m.
A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Fannin and Gilmer Counties until 4:30 a.m.
10:16 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer and Pickens counties until 11:00 p.m.
10:15 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has expired for Habersham County.
10:02 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Jackson and Oconee counties until 10:45 p.m.
9:52 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in Cherokee, Dawson, Fannin, Forsyth, Gilmer, Hall, Lumpkin, Pickens and Union counties until 10:30 p.m.
9:45 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has expired in Banks and White counties.
9:37 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in Fannin and Gilmer counties until 10:15 p.m.
9:35 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in Habersham County until 10:15 p.m.
9:30 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in Banks and Jackson counties until 10 p.m.
9:20 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in Banks, Hall, Jackson and White counties until 9:45 p.m.
9:15 p.m.
The Tornado Warning has expired in Habersham and Rabun counties.
9:00 p.m.
The Tornado Warning has expired in Towns and White counties.
A Tornado Warning remains in effect for Habersham and Rabun counties.
8:50 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Fannin, Gilmer, Gordon and Pickens counties until 9:30 p.m.
8:46 p.m.
A Tornado Warning has been issued for Habersham and Rabun counties until 9:15 p.m.
8:45 p.m.
The Tornado Warning has expired in Clay County, N.C.
A Tornado Warning remains in effect for Habersham, Rabun, Towns and White counties.
8:40 p.m.
A Tornado Warning has been issued for Towns and White counties until 9 p.m.
8:37 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Habersham and Rabun counties until 9:30 p.m.
8:30 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Hall, Lumpkin, Pickens, Towns, Union and White counties until 9:15 p.m.
8:24 p.m.
A Tornado Warning has been canceled in Rabun County.
The Tornado Warning remains in place in Clay County, North Carolina.
8:01 p.m.
A Tornado Warning has been issued in Rabun County, Georgia and Clay County, North Carolina until 8:45 p.m.
[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]
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