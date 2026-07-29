LIVE UPDATES: Severe thunderstorm warnings end, flash flood warning in effect for few counties

ATLANTA — The severe weather threat is winding down Wednesday morning after a line of strong to severe storms moved through Tuesday night into the overnight hours.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz tracked multiple tornado warning in north Georgia mountain counties along with multiple severe thunderstorm warnings in metro Atlanta.

A flash flood warning remains in effect until 5:15 a.m. for Gilmer and Pickens counties.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking throughout the night. Get the latest updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

UPDATES:

1:00 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has expired in Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fulton, Henry and Rockdale counties.

12:30 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has expired for Gordon County.

12:25 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fulton, Henry and Rockdale counties until 1 a.m.

12:05 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in Gordon County until 12:30 a.m.

12:00 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has expired for Cherokee, Forsyth, Fulton, Gordon and Gwinnett counties.

11:30 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has expired for Pickens County.

11:21 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in Cherokee, Forsyth, Fulton, Gordon and Gwinnett counties until 12:00 a.m.

11:00 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has expired for Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer and Pickens counties.

10:50 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in Cherokee and Pickens counties until 11:30 p.m.

10:47 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has been canceled in Pickens County.

10:45 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has expired for Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Jackson and Oconee counties.

10:31 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has been issued in Pickens County until 11 p.m.

10:30 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has expired for Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Lumpkin and Union counties.

10:25 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Fannin and Gilmer Counties until 4:30 a.m.

10:16 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer and Pickens counties until 11:00 p.m.

10:15 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has expired for Habersham County.

10:02 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Jackson and Oconee counties until 10:45 p.m.

9:52 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in Cherokee, Dawson, Fannin, Forsyth, Gilmer, Hall, Lumpkin, Pickens and Union counties until 10:30 p.m.

9:45 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has expired in Banks and White counties.

9:37 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in Fannin and Gilmer counties until 10:15 p.m.

9:35 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in Habersham County until 10:15 p.m.

9:30 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in Banks and Jackson counties until 10 p.m.

9:20 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in Banks, Hall, Jackson and White counties until 9:45 p.m.

9:15 p.m.

The Tornado Warning has expired in Habersham and Rabun counties.

9:00 p.m.

The Tornado Warning has expired in Towns and White counties.

A Tornado Warning remains in effect for Habersham and Rabun counties.

8:50 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Fannin, Gilmer, Gordon and Pickens counties until 9:30 p.m.

8:46 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Habersham and Rabun counties until 9:15 p.m.

8:45 p.m.

The Tornado Warning has expired in Clay County, N.C.

A Tornado Warning remains in effect for Habersham, Rabun, Towns and White counties.

8:40 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Towns and White counties until 9 p.m.

8:37 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Habersham and Rabun counties until 9:30 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Hall, Lumpkin, Pickens, Towns, Union and White counties until 9:15 p.m.

8:24 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has been canceled in Rabun County.

The Tornado Warning remains in place in Clay County, North Carolina.

8:01 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has been issued in Rabun County, Georgia and Clay County, North Carolina until 8:45 p.m.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

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