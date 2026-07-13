2 dead in southeast Atlanta apartment shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said two people died in a shooting at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

Channel 2 Action News reported earlier that police were investigating at 140 Mt. Zion Road SE.

Officers said they heard gunfire while trying to force entry.

In an evening update, police said they worked with Atlanta fire rescue to breach the residence’s door and found the body of a man and a woman inside.

Both were dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said the shooting is still under investigation.

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