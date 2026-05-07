‘Trump Bucks?’ Financial scheme involving fake Trump collectibles under investigation in Georgia

MADISON, Ga. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office met with the woman, who was not identified, on April 27. At her home in Madison, deputies were showed a variety of collectible items themed after President Donald Trump.

Now the sheriff’s office says the FBI is on the case, too.

The woman told deputies that the items had been purchased for various large amounts of money as far back as 2020.

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In an incident report shared with Channel 2 Action News, deputies shared how the woman showed them her bags of Trump-related memorabilia.

She told deputies the items were the source of six years’ of financial losses, related to cryptocurrency, gold bars and “Trump Bucks.”

The woman said she’d first gotten involved with a business called Trump Rebate Banking in 2020, making multiple “large purchases of President Donald Trump memorabilia, specifically coins, ‘Trump Bucks,’ and miniature ‘gold bars.’”

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She told deputies that the idea behind her interactions with TRB was to get the times, which she expected to grow in value substantially over several years, then sell them for a large return on investment.

Four years after she started purchasing the items, the woman told deputies she was told her items were valued at more than $24 million and was given a document from TRB verifying it as such, which included her home address and a “payout amount of $24,750,900.”

She tried to sell the items and made an account on a site called Quantum Financial System, which the woman said had three membership tiers.

The woman said she got involved with the group on Telegram in order to sell her collection and receive the funds mentioned in her TRB verification letter.

That’s when things started getting strange.

The woman told deputies that she spoke to several people who were supposedly involved in TRB and Quantum Financial.

One man, who identified himself to her as “Kevin Williams” said that he could evaluate her collection to get a more accurate monetary value, but she would need to pay the cost for eight people to go to her home in person to evaluate them.

She was asked to pay $2,400 up front, and did, sending the money over a Bitcoin Machine at a nearby gas station.

To make the payment, the woman told deputies she scanned a QR code, deposited the $2,400 in cash and left. The woman said she did this on multiple occasions.

According to deputies, the exact amount of money she sent is not currently known.

The woman shoed members of the sheriff’s office stacks of the “Trump Bucks,” which she said were each “$1,000 Bills” worth $5,000. The woman said she was able to buy 280 more the items for $2,000.

Throughout these incidences, the woman told deputies she believed TRB and Quantum Financial were legitimate companies that would help her receive the money for the item value she was told.

Deputies said the woman told them she conducted a wire transfer to a company called Gemini for $25,000, as well. The woman also said each transfer of money to TRB and Quantum Financial was made using cash deposits into Bitcoin machines and that she would visit her bank multiple times, take out the cash, then deposit to receive the funds.

Since 2020, the woman said she had lost between $100,000 to $200,000 through her interactions with TRB and Quantum Financial.

Deputies asked the woman to work on getting them the total amount she’d lost as soon as she could and collected the items she showed them to photograph as evidence, then brought them back two days later.

The case remains under investigation in Morgan County, and federal agents are now also on the case after getting a referral from the sheriff’s office.

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