Georgia high school senior detained by ICE weeks before graduation, family says

TRION, Ga. — A north Georgia community is rallying around a high school senior whose family says was taken into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s custody just weeks before graduation.

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The Walker County Sheriff’s Office told ABC-affiliate News Channel 9 that Elder Yuvini Aguilar-Macario, 19, was arrested during a May 2 traffic stop.

He’s charged with driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.

According to a fundraiser organized by family members, Aguilar Macario was brought to the United States as a child and is now only two weeks from graduating from Trion High School.

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Online records for ICE appear to show Aguilar-Macario is in custody, but they do not list a specific holding facility. It also lists his country of birth as Guatemala.

Family members say Aguilar Macario had recently started a welding program at Georgia Northwestern Technical College and hoped to continue building his future in the United States alongside his family.

“We are asking for help for Elder Yuvini Aguilar Macario and his family during this difficult time,” loved ones said. “He has been taken into ICE custody and we are trying everything to help him.”

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The GoFundMe says the community has shown ‘so much love and support’ for the Trion student and his family.

Aguilar Macario’s family is now seeking donations to help cover legal fees and other expenses connected to his case.

If you would like to donate, click here.

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