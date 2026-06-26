Trucking company linked to 12 crashes before latest Atlanta train collision

ATLANTA, Ga. — A Channel 2 Action News investigation has uncovered that the Illinois-based trucking company whose tractor-trailer was struck by a freight train in southwest Atlanta early Friday has been linked to a dozen reported crashes over the past two years, according to federal safety records.

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The crash happened just before 3:45 a.m. at the railroad crossing on Lee Street.

Investigators said a southbound CSX freight train struck the tractor-trailer, dragging it hundreds of feet before coming to a stop. The collision left the truck destroyed and scattered hundreds of packages across the tracks.

The truck driver initially could not be located, prompting questions from investigators and neighbors.

“I don’t see how he would get out of there. I just don’t see it,” nearby resident Henry Burton told Channel 2 Action News.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden later spoke by phone with a man who identified himself as the owner of MGM Worldwide Logistics. He said the driver was in shock after the crash, walked to a relative’s home and later turned himself in to investigators.

CSX confirmed that its police department is leading the investigation into what caused the collision. Officials have not said whether the driver will face any charges.

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As part of Channel 2’s investigation, Seiden reviewed records from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the agency responsible for regulating commercial trucking safety.

Those records show MGM Worldwide Logistics has been linked to 12 reported crashes over the past two years. During that same period, federal records show the company underwent 79 vehicle inspections, with 35 trucks placed out of service for repairs, an out-of-service rate of approximately 44%, nearly double the national average.

In a statement to Channel 2 Action News, company owner Vladimir Milisic said the crash data should be viewed in context.

“That number includes incidents of varying severity, including minor accidents involving only property damage, and should not be presented as though they were all serious crashes,” Milisic wrote.

He also said three of the 12 reported crashes are currently being challenged through the FMCSA’s DataQs system because the company believes they were non-preventable crashes caused by other drivers.

“As a result, those records are under review and should not be treated as final,” Milisic said.

Milisic also defended the company’s safety practices, saying MGM Worldwide Logistics hires only experienced commercial drivers with good driving records, uses the Samsara electronic logging and fleet management system, and regularly inspects and maintains its equipment.

He added that no lives were lost in Friday’s crash and said any property damage resulting from the collision would be handled through the company’s insurance.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by CSX Police.

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