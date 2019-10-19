0 Tropical Storm Nestor: Heavy rain, gusts up to 35 mph expected in north Georgia

ATLANTA - If you have outdoor plans today, make sure you have your rain gear out.

Rain is already picking up and will stick around Saturday as Tropical Storm Nestor moves across the southeast.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls says north Georgia and metro Atlanta are NOT in the threat for severe weather. But you can expect on-and-off downpours and wind gusts up to 35 mph, according to Walls.

A wind advisory has been issued for several counties starting at 8 a.m. Those areas could see up to 40 mph wind gusts.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking Tropical Storm Nestor, LIVE all morning on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.

Wind gusts will be increasing through the morning. A WIND ADVISORY goes into effect at 8am and will continue through midnight for counties in peach. Gusts to 40 mph could down weak trees and limbs. Across the Metro plan for gusts to 35 mph today. pic.twitter.com/iIdAaNftys — Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) October 19, 2019

RIGHT NOW - Rain is moving into N GA and will stick around. This is the snapshot for 12Noon. Plan for rain, heavy at times, on and off throughout the day, tapering tonight. Winds will gust to 35 mph. I'm tracking #Nestor starting at 6AM on Ch. 2. pic.twitter.com/Dtetf6HSzC — Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) October 19, 2019

Channel 2's Tom Regan talked to street crews who prepared roads for potential flooding by clearing storm drains. Their main focus is low-lying areas where storm water accumulates.

Crews are also cleaning up trash and little thrown from cars and removing cardboard signs that are blocking drains.

Saturday's rain will also impact your college football plans.

Georgia is hosting Kentucky for homecoming in Athens tonight. You will want to pack the ponchos as umbrellas are not allowed inside Sanford Stadium.

Georgia State fans can also expect rain in Atlanta for tonight's game against Army.

