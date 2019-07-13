0 Tropical Storm Barry expected to make landfall today as weak hurricane

Tropical Storm Barry is getting a little stronger and is expected to make its landfall Saturday as a weak hurricane.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon is tracking the storm and its potential impacts.

As of 8 a.m. advisory Saturday, Barry has sustained winds of 70 mph, with gusts up to 75 mph, The storm is moving northwest at about 5 mph.

Update: Tropical Storm Barry has strengthened some, max winds up to 70 mph. About 50 miles WSW of Morgan City, LA. Landfall expected later today.

Barry could potentially cause catastrophic flooding along the Mississippi River. Deon says 10 to 20 inches of rain will be possible. There is also a chance of 3 to 6 feet of storm surge.

Barry producing heavy rain this morning over Mobile and Biloxi.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz says the lower Mississippi is already near flood stage.

Never before has a hurricane made landfall when the Mississippi River was already at flood stage, according to Nitz.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Intracoastal City to Grand Isle

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Mouth of the Pearl River to Grand Isle

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas including metropolitan New

Orleans

Intracoastal City to Cameron

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Intracoastal City to Biloxi

Lake Pontchartrain

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Biloxi to the Mississippi/Alabama border

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Mouth of the Mississippi River to Grand Isle

Intracoastal City to Cameron

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

East of the Mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi/Alabama border

The storm has already forced airlines to cancel hundreds of flights in and out of New Orleans.

Channel 2's Lauren Pozen is at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, where people say it took hours to leave the area.

American, Delta, jetBlue, United and Southwest airlines are issuing travel waivers Passengers traveling through select airports in the Gulf Coast may change flights without fees.

Hundreds of flights cancelled as Tropical Storm #Barry prepares to make landfall.

