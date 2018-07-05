  • Tropical Depression 2 forms over central tropical Atlantic

    Updated:

    Tropical Depression 2 has formed in the central Atlantic, Severe Weather Team 2 announced Thursday.

    It is expected to dissipate east of the Lesser Antilles over the weekend and will not impact land, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said.

    Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the Tropical Depression for updates on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

    [Download the free Severe Weather Team 2 app for alerts in your area]

    Walls said the storm has sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving toward the west at 16 mph. It is located nearly 1400 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories