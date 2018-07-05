Tropical Depression 2 forms over central tropical Atlantic

Tropical Depression 2 has formed in the central Atlantic, Severe Weather Team 2 announced Thursday.
It is expected to dissipate east of the Lesser Antilles over the weekend and will not impact land, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the Tropical Depression for updates on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
[Download the free Severe Weather Team 2 app for alerts in your area]
Walls said the storm has sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving toward the west at 16 mph. It is located nearly 1400 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.
A new Tropical Depression has formed in the Central Atlantic. I'm receiving in new data now and will show you why we don't expect it to impact land -- ahead at 12:15. #Two #Beryl pic.twitter.com/LL9RiUnwS0— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) July 5, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}