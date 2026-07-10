Tree falls across street, lands on top of home. Dozens of customers without power

A giant tree took out power lines and landed on top of a home, waking up neighbors.

Crews have blocked off part of the neighborhood after the tree fell on Clarion Avenue. The tree fell across the street, took out power lines and barely missed a car parked on the curb.

It’s so tall that the top branches fell onto the house across the street. Almost three dozen homes have lost power.

The efforts to get the tree off the house and get in touch with the homeowners, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

©2026 Cox Media Group