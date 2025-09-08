Transplant recipients return from World Transplant Games in Germany

ATLANTA — Two local athletes, Lewis Hagedorn and Prashant Desai, have returned from representing Team USA at the World Transplant Games in Dresden, Germany, where they competed in various events.

The World Transplant Games brought together athletes from around the world who have received life-saving organ transplants.

Hagedorn and Desai, both kidney recipients, were among the competitors.

The Games, which began in the UK in 1978, provide a platform for transplant recipients to celebrate their renewed health and vitality.

“I’m so grateful that I had a transplant and I don’t want to waste my second chance,” Hagedorn said.

Desai reflected on his initial reaction to his transplant offer, saying, “My first words were, ‘give it to the next person.’”

John Lilley from LifeLink of Georgia explained, “So we help facilitate that between donor patients who are giving the gift of life to waiting recipients just like Prashant and Lewis.”

Hagedorn said, despite, not medaling, he plans to participate every year until he can’t anymore.

The athletes previously participated in the Transplant Games in Alabama, last year after receiving their kidney transplants.

The Games in Germany featured around 2,500 competitors from 60 countries, showcasing the global impact and reach of organ donation and transplantation.

