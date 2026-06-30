Train crashes into tractor-trailer, shutting down Atlanta road

ATLANTA — Police have shut down a road in southwest Atlanta after a train crashed into a tractor-trailer.

The crash happened early Tuesday morning on the train tracks on Brownlee Road. You can see where the train sliced the big rig. There are also packages on the ground.

Police say the road will be closed while crews work to remove the tractor-trailer and the train.

Get the latest alternate routes from Triple Team Traffic every 10 minutes, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

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