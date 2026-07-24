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TRAFFIC RED ALERT: Vehicle fire shuts down I-285 in Atlanta

By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com
Triple Team Traffic Red Alert
By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com

Drivers on the westside perimeter will need to give themselves extra time for their commute Friday morning. All lanes of Interstate 285 southbound in northwest Atlanta are shut down after a vehicle fire.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields first told you about the fire near Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. The delays have now backed up over three miles.

Get the latest alternate routes before you head out the door, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

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