From tornadoes to ice and snow, it’s been a stormy start to 2026

ATLANTA — January will end with yet another storm system moving through Georgia this weekend.

It’s been a busy month for Severe Weather Team 2, who has tracked a major weather event every weekend except for the first one in January.

On Jan. 10, we had our first severe weather of the year as a line of strong to severe storms moved through the Channel 2 Action News viewing area. Two tornadoes were confirmed from the system: an EF-1 in Carroll County and an EF-0 in Cleburne County, Alabama.

On Jan. 18, a winter storm system brought light snow to the southside from Eatonton and Griffin to Henry County.

Then last weekend, north Georgia saw its first major ice storm since 2014. The storm led to massive power outages and school and road closures. The hardest hit areas saw at least ½ inch of ice.

What’s in store to end in January? A coastal storm develops Friday night into Saturday over the Atlantic. At the same time, arctic air will move in with bitterly cold temperatures. On back side of system, snow falls across north Georgia – with accumulating snow along and east of a line along GA-400 to I-75.

Severe Weather Team 2 will be fine-tuning the forecast on Channel 2 Action News.

