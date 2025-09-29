Today is the last day EV, hybrid drivers can use HOV lane exemption

Starting Tuesday, drivers of electric and alternative fuel vehicles will no longer be allowed to drive alone in the HOV lanes or drive toll-free in the express lanes on Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims reported last month on how EV drivers felt about to losing the privilege, with one driver saying “You pay extra for the EV decal on the vehicle, so you kind of want some sort of benefit to it.”

The exemption for these vehicles expires at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 29, requiring drivers to pay tolls in the I-85 express lanes unless they have two or more people in the car.

These express lanes on I-85 through Gwinnett County were once HOV lanes. However, since becoming toll lanes, the state allowed drivers of electric and alternative fuel cars to use them free of charge.

The state tollway authority reports that nearly 40,000 trips are made daily on I-85’s express lanes, and nearly 17,000 on the express lane extension, with roughly 20% of those trips being toll-exempt.

The express lanes on I-75 have always charged tolls regardless of vehicle type, and starting Sept. 30, drivers of electric and alternative fuel vehicles will need at least two people in the car to use the HOV lanes.

The change is likely to put more electric and alternative fuel vehicles in the main travel lanes, potentially causing greater congestion.

