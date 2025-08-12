EV, hybrid drivers to lose HOV exemption

A key exception is coming to an end, and it will affect the commute of hybrid and EV drivers.

The federal exemption allowing alternative fuel vehicles to use high occupancy vehicle lanes as single occupant vehicles will expire on Sept. 29, the Georgia Department of Transportation said Tuesday.

Once the act expires, alternative fuel vehicles must have two or more occupants to use HOV lanes in Georgia, aligning with federal law requirements for all passenger vehicles.

The expiration will also AFV usage of the I-85 High Occupancy Toll lanes, previously toll-free for certified AFV vehicles. These drivers will now have to pay.

The State Road and Tollway Authority oversees the operation of I-85 High Occupancy Toll lanes.

The Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act, enacted in 2015, was designed to guide national investment in surface transportation. It allowed states to temporarily exempt AFVs from certain HOV and HOT lane restrictions. But that exemption is ending.

AFV drivers with state-issued AFV license plates should prepare for these changes, which will take effect on Sept. 30.

Information regarding the expiration is available on GDOT’s website.

For details on the HOT lanes AFV expiration, drivers can visit www.peachpass.com/afv-certification or contact the Peach Pass Customer Service Center at 1-855-PCH-PASS (724-7277).

