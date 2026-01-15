Tiger Woods’ foundation to build new learning lab in Atlanta with Arthur Blank grant

ATLANTA — Sports mogul and philanthropist Arthur Blank surprised golf legend Tiger Woods and his foundation with a $20 million grant to build a new learning lab in Atlanta.

The surprise happened Wednesday night as Woods celebrated the 30th year of his TGR Foundation, which he founded in 1996.

“I have immense respect and admiration for Tiger, not only for his legendary career, but for the way he continues to lead with purpose off the course,” Blank said in a statement. “It’s truly an honor to partner with someone who believes so deeply in the power of education and community.

Blank and Woods have known each year for decades. Blank owns the Atlanta Drive team that competes in Woods’ TGL indoor league and he also sits on the PGA Tour board.

“Seeing the impact of TGR Foundation, from the Learning Labs to the hundreds of thousands of students empowered through its programs, is incredibly inspiring and I look forward to seeing the impact the TGR Learning Lab Atlanta makes on our community,” Blank said.

Woods announced last year that his foundation is also building a learning lab in Augusta, Georgia. The golf legend said his foundation’s work is what he is most proud of in his career.

”I am excited for what’s next as we expand alongside our great supporters to reach more young people from communities in need," Woods said in a statement.

