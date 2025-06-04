Threat of damaging winds, large hail from weekend storms

We are heading into an active weather pattern as we get closer to the weekend across north Georgia, especially Friday night and Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Late Friday night, a line of strong storms will approach northwest Georgia and move through the area overnight. The highest risk of severe weather is northwest of Atlanta.

Storms within this line could have damaging wind gusts and large hail, as even in the month of June that severe weather threat continues.

Additional rounds of storms could be strong or severe later Saturday and Sunday.

Severe Weather Team 2 will be tracking it all with forecast updates LIVE on Channel 2.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group