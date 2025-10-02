This Georgia landmark is ranked as one of best haunted hotels in the U.S.

SAVANNAH, Ga. — If you’re looking for a spooky destination to visit this October, look no further than Savannah.

Georgia’s oldest city is known for its haunted locations and one hotel in particular was just named as one of the best haunted hotels in the country.

The Marshall House in Savannah is No. 7 on USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice rankings for 2025.

The hotel opened in 1851, according to its website. It was used as a Union hospital during the Civil War, according to the website.

USA Today highlights the Marshall House’s stories of ghost sightings, including faucets that turn on by themselves and bones stashed beneath the floorboards.

Here’s how the rest of the top ranked haunted hotels stack up.

Fainting Goat Island Inn in Nichols, New York 1886 Crescent Hotel and Spa in Eureka Springs, Arkansas The Queen Mary in Long Beach, California Farnsworth House Inn in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania The Alaskan Hotel & Far in Juneau, Alaska Hotel del Coronado in Coronado, California The Marshall House in Savannah, Georgia The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado Lemp Mansion Restaurant & Inn in St. Louis, Missouri Hotel Saranac in Saranac Lake, New York

