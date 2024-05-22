This GA man pleaded guilty in the Jan. 6 insurrection. He could soon be a Congressman

ATLANTA — A Georgia man who took a plea deal following his involvement in the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol could soon be returning to Washington, D.C. as a Congressman.

Charles Hand III, who goes by Chuck Hand, was captured on surveillance footage inside the Capitol during the attacks, walking around hand-in-hand with his wife, Mandy Robinson-Hand.

After the riots, Hand posted on his Facebook page that he was “an eyewitness of the storming of the United States Capitol on 1-6-2021.″

Prosecutors also add that Robinson-Hand made several since-deleted Facebook posts that read in part: “We’re in the capital. Taking our house back...We’ve been tear gassed etc.”

The couple eventually pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor offense in connection with the attacks. He was sentenced to 20 days in federal prison and six months of probation.

During Tuesday’s primary election, Hand advanced to a runoff against Wayne Johnson for the Republican nomination for Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District.

Johnson was an official in the U.S. Education Department under Trump and finished third in the Republican primary two years ago, Hand is a Taylor County Republican Party official and construction superintendent

That seat is currently held by Democrat Sanford Bishop.

Johnson and Hand beat Michael Nixon, of Thomasville, a hospital purchasing director and Air Force veteran, and Regina “Reggie” Liparoto, of Columbus, a longtime conservative activist.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

