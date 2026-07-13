Temporary SE Atlanta road closure

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Atlanta Department of Transportation will temporarily close a road in SE Atlanta on Tuesday to accommodate tree removal.

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The portion of closed road will be Woodland Avenue SE from Lyndale Drive SE to Berne Street SE.

The closure will last from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and traffic will be restricted to local access.

Sidewalks along Woodland Avenue SE will remain closed until the work is completed.

Questions or concerns about the closure can be addressed to atldot@atlantaga.gov.

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