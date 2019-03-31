Temperatures to fall nearly 20 degrees overnight, rain moving in

ATLANTA - Saturday was the picture-perfect spring day with highs in the upper 70s, but we'll see a big-temperature drop overnight.
Severe Weather Team 2's Katie Walls says temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees Sunday as a cold front moves in. Walls says highs will only be in the upper 50s.
A few storms could impact north Georgia ahead of the cold front Saturday night. Damaging wind gusts could be a threat after 9 p.m., though storms will weaken as the move into metro Atlanta, Walls says.
The Storm Prediction Center added far NW GA to the risk for a few strong storms for *Damaging Wind Gusts*. (The tornado and hail threat stays to our west.)Those storms will begin moving into NW GA after 9pm then weaken as they move into Metro Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/vTFkeGsSMf— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) March 30, 2019
The good news? Rain and colder temperatures Monday and Tuesday morning will help lower the pollen count, at least temporarily.
Temperatures will drop to the 30s on Monday and Tuesday morning.
Long, soaking rains help lower the pollen count. I don't think tonight's rain will help immensely, but I do think temps in the 30s Monday and Tuesday mornings will help curb trees' pollination temporarily. I'm tracking that cold front tonight at 11! pic.twitter.com/OswVcRhm3u— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) March 30, 2019
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking how long the cooler temperatures will stick around, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
