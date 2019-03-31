  • Temperatures to fall nearly 20 degrees overnight, rain moving in

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Saturday was the picture-perfect spring day with highs in the upper 70s, but we'll see a big-temperature drop overnight. 

    Severe Weather Team 2's Katie Walls says temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees Sunday as a cold front moves in. Walls says highs will only be in the upper 50s. 

    A few storms could impact north Georgia ahead of the cold front Saturday night. Damaging wind gusts could be a threat after 9 p.m., though storms will weaken as the move into metro Atlanta, Walls says. 

    The good news? Rain and colder temperatures Monday and Tuesday morning will help lower the pollen count, at least temporarily. 

    Temperatures will drop to the 30s on Monday and Tuesday morning. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking how long the cooler temperatures will stick around, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

