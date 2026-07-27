Teens returning from church camp escape massive fire on bus

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A charter bus with 32 teens and adults returning from church camp caught fire as the group was on the way back to Georgia.

For a few moments, the group was worried the bus might explode, Channel 2’s Tom Regan learned.

The campers belong to a youth ministry group at Iglesia de Dios Ebenezer Church in Snellville.

A youth minister on that bus describes the frightening experience LIVE on Channel 2 at 4:00 p.m.

They have been doing the church camp getaway for the past five years or so.

Many of the exhausted campers were asleep on the bus when they suddenly had the life-threatening emergency on the road.

The youth ministry set up a GoFundMe to help with recovery efforts.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group