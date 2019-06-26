0 Teen who survived 2 brain surgeries, stroke dances to Britney Spears to recover

ATLANTA - A teen who has survived two brain surgeries has one song (and some very talented doctors!) to thank for helping her recover.

Meagan Johnson, now 17, was just 7 years old when she got a terrible headache. Her family took her from Phenix City, Alabama to Scottish Rite Hospital (now Children's Healthcare of Atlanta), where she was diagnosed with swelling on the brain and had surgery to remove an arteriovenous malformation.

Her brain surgery was a success, but soon after, she had a stroke that left her unable to speak.

Enter Britney Spears' hit song, "Toxic."

Doctors said that as soon as the song came on, Johnson smiled for the first time in months and moved along to the beat.

"From there, Meagan’s recovery truly began and with time and therapy she was able to make a comeback," Alanna Gardner with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta said.

Fast-forward ten years later, and Meagan got another bad headache. Her neurologist at CHOA, Dr. David Wolfe, quickly realized her shunt had malfunctioned and the brain swelling had returned. She was rushed into a second brain surgery.

Once again, Meagan survived with flying colors. And once again, she celebrated with Britney Spears' "Toxic"!

Video shows the teen dancing to the song in her hospital room on her discharge day.

"Nothing says goodbye like a little dancing and Britney Spears!" Meagan wrote. "Just like old times!!!!"

Meagan wrote on Facebook that she's grown up a little bit since her first surgery: Koryn Hawthorne's "Won't He Do It" is the song she woke up singing this time.

But she still appreciates the song that got her through all those years ago.

