Teen accidentally shot in the head while shooting guns with friends, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that left a teen critically injured over the weekend
APD said on Saturday night just before 7:30, they were called out to Springside Drive Southeast about a person shot.
They arrived at the scene to find a 16-year-old boy who had been shot in the head.
Police said the victim was accidentally shot while he and a couple of friends were firing handguns in the wood line of the location.
The teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police said they are still investigating.
