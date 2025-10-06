Tandem skydiving jump turns deadly, instructor dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A tandem skydiving jump turned deadly when a skydiving instructor died after he and his student separated mid-air. Authorities are investigating the accident.

The instructor and student were harnessed together for a tandem jump when they became separated in Tennessee.

The student was discovered alive hanging in a tree. The instructor’s body was found later, prompting an immediate investigation.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine the cause of the separation, CNN reported.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group