Tandem skydiving jump turns deadly, instructor dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A tandem skydiving jump turned deadly when a skydiving instructor died after he and his student separated mid-air. Authorities are investigating the accident.
The instructor and student were harnessed together for a tandem jump when they became separated in Tennessee.
The student was discovered alive hanging in a tree. The instructor’s body was found later, prompting an immediate investigation.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine the cause of the separation, CNN reported.
