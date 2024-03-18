Suspected DUI driver leads deputies, Georgia DNR ranger in St. Patrick’s Day high-speed chase

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a suspected drunk driver accused of leading them on a high-speed chase on St. Patrick’s Day.

Noah Park, 20, faces multiple charges in connection to the chase Sunday night off Dicks Hill Parkway in Habersham County.

Officials said the chase started with Park in a black Ford Maverick and a Georgia Department of Natural Resources ranger.

After the ranger lost sight, deputies received a call from someone who spotted the truck off Hazel Creek Road and Carl Loudermilk Road.

The chase picked back up along Hazel Creek Road across Camp Creek Road and turned onto the southbound lanes of Ga. 365.

Deputies said Park crossed over into the northbound lanes, but eventually lost control of his truck trying to turn onto Demorest-Mt. Airy Highway.

The sheriff’s office said Park landed up an embankment on the side of the road, where deputies took the 20-year-old into custody. The sheriff’s office did not release what speeds the chase topped, but are classifying it as “high-speed.”

Georgia State Patrol determined that Park was driving under the influence. He faces the following charges in Habersham County: fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving, driving the wrong direction on a divided highway, failure to yield, and two stop sign violations.

As of Monday morning, Habersham County Jail records show that Park has not been booked.

