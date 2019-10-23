0 Suspect sketches released in on-campus robbery of UGA student

ATHENS, Ga. - University of Georgia police have released sketches of two suspects in a recent on-campus robbery of a student at gunpoint, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The 18-year-old student reported to police that he was approached Oct. 10 by two armed men in a parking lot near Russell Hall, a residence hall for first-year students. The men took his cellphone, wallet, keys and headphones just before midnight and took off running toward Cloverhurst Avenue.

The sketches were released Tuesday, the Athens Banner-Herald reported. The two suspects were described as men in their early 20s, both about 6 feet tall with slender builds.

According to police, one of the men first asked the student to borrow his cellphone before he ordered the teen to the ground. He was not injured.

﻿The robbery was one of two to involve UGA students on Oct. 10. Another student was robbed just off campus on South Pope Street about noon that day, according to Athens-Clarke County police.

MORE: Athens police release sketch of man wanted in robbery near UGA campus

TRENDING STORIES

The 21-year-old said a man in his 20s threatened him in a weapon. Last week, police released a sketch of that suspect, who is believed to have a tattoo on his forehead and other tattoos on his neck.

Athens-Clarke County police also released surveillance video of two men, one of whom is believed to match the description of the suspect in the South Pope Street incident.

The two incidents took place within a half-mile of each other. Local and university police are still trying to determine if the two are related.

"It's not uncommon for our detectives to work with the University of Georgia Police Department on cases, and we are doing so in this incident to see if there are any connections between the two cases," Athens-Clarke County police spokesman Geof Gilland said Wednesday.

Both departments are asking anyone who may recognize the suspects from the sketches to come forward.

Anyone with information on the South Pope Street armed robbery is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 706-705-4775 or Athens police at 706-613-330, ext. 522, or 706-613-3330, ext. 556.

Anyone with information about the on-campus armed robbery is asked to contact UGA police at 706-542-2200.

This article was written by Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.