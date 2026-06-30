Suspect caught in Sandy Springs after alleged DeKalb County bank heist

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

DeKalb County police responded around 9:14 a.m. to a reported armed robbery in the 2900 block of N. Druid Hills Road. The suspect left before officers arrived, and no serious injuries were reported, according to DKPD.

About 13 minutes later, at 9:27 a.m. Sandy Springs police said they received a request for assistance from DeKalb County police regarding an armed bank robbery suspect who had been tracked to a home in Sandy Springs.

The suspect was taken into custody. Their age and identity have not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip through the DeKalb County PD app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group