Surveillance video helps convict man in Newton County murder

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Newton County jury has found a man guilty on all charges in the 2023 murder of a 19-year-old after prosecutors said surveillance video captured the deadly shooting in full.

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The trial of State v. Jacarie Anttwonn Justice ended Friday morning with the jury convicting Justice, who was 20 years old at the time of the shooting, on charges including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and cruelty to children in the third degree.

The charges stem from the May 29, 2023, shooting at a home on Lawn Way in Newton County.

According to prosecutors, Jaquavious Lackey, 19, had a child with Justice’s sister and went to the home the day of the shooting when an altercation broke out involving Lackey, the child’s mother, Justice, and Justice’s girlfriend.

During the trial, prosecutors said evidence showed Lackey was attacked by multiple people before breaking free and retrieving a gun from his car. Authorities said Lackey fired the gun into the air before the groups separated.

Prosecutors told jurors that witnesses saw Lackey put the gun back inside his car before approaching Justice and trying to fight him.

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Despite knowing Lackey was no longer armed, prosecutors said Justice pulled out his own gun and shot Lackey. As Lackey ran away, Justice allegedly shot him two more times in the back.

Investigators said Lackey fell to the ground, and Justice then walked over and fired another shot into his chest while he was defenseless.

A neighbor’s home surveillance camera recorded the entire shooting, according to prosecutors. Jurors watched the footage multiple times during the trial.

A young neighbor who witnessed the shooting also testified, telling jurors that Lackey was on the ground and no longer a threat when the final shot was fired.

Defense attorneys argued Justice acted in self-defense. The judge instructed jurors on Georgia’s self-defense laws, including that there is no duty to retreat.

During deliberations, jurors reviewed Justice’s interview with investigators and rewatched the surveillance video before returning guilty verdicts on all counts.

The court ordered a pre-sentence investigation before sentencing is scheduled.

In a statement following the verdict, Newton County District Attorney Randy McGinley said, “Sadly, young men involved with firearms continue to make decisions that have drastic and long-lasting consequences.”

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