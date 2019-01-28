ATLANTA - Grab your rain jacket, Super Bowl fans! There's a chance of showers on the day of the big game.
Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Eboni Deon says Super Bowl weekend will start off dry on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s.
On Sunday, highs will reach the upper 50s again, but rain is possible. There will be a 40 percent chance of scattered showers across north Georgia.
OK, Superbowl fans, here's what I'm expecting next weekend! Saturday will be great. Sunday, rain showers move in with highs in the 50s. #wSB53 pic.twitter.com/is0J24hRoB— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) January 28, 2019
If you're in town for Super Bowl week, Atlanta will see some snow on Tuesday, but it will move out by midday. Temperatures will remains cool to finish the workweek.
Severe Weather Team 2 will keep you updated around the clock with the most advanced weather technology. We'll break down the latest models and track the snow and rain headed our way, on Channel 2 Action News all week long.
ARCTIC BLAST: The coldest air will stay well to our north, but we're still likely headed for the coldest of the season Wednesday and Thursday mornings -- lows in the teens and low 20s.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) January 28, 2019
We were actually colder last January -- coldest in '18 was 13 degrees! pic.twitter.com/kAR3h4swoT
