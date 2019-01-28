  • Sunshine and rain: Here's what we can expect for Super Bowl weekend in Atlanta

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    ATLANTA - Grab your rain jacket, Super Bowl fans! There's a chance of showers on the day of the big game.

    Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Eboni Deon says Super Bowl weekend will start off dry on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s.

    On Sunday, highs will reach the upper 50s again, but rain is possible. There will be a 40 percent chance of scattered showers across north Georgia.

    If you're in town for Super Bowl week, Atlanta will see some snow on Tuesday, but it will move out by midday. Temperatures will remains cool to finish the workweek.

    Severe Weather Team 2 will keep you updated around the clock with the most advanced weather technology. We'll break down the latest models and track the snow and rain headed our way, on Channel 2 Action News all week long.

