SUNDAY NIGHT: 'Channel 2 Action News Investigates: A Primetime Special'

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News spent months digging into big local stories and now those investigations are coming to primetime in June.
Channel 2 Action News anchors Justin Farmer and Jovita Moore host "Channel 2 Action News Investigates," a one-hour program that features important local investigations that impacted Georgians.
Stories in this special show include a Channel 2 Action News investigation that exposed complaints about a popular oil change shop after cars went up in flames.
Consumer Investigator Jim Strickland talks to a Georgia man who went for an oil change and minutes after leaving the shop his car was on fire. Strickland breaks down the important questions people should ask before getting an oil change.
Then, cannabis oil is used to help people with epilepsy, so could it help dogs with painful seizures? Channel 2 Action News revealed ground breaking research about CBD oil and dogs.
Plus, Channel 2 Action News investigated Georgia soldiers coming home sick from burn pit exposure. The military is burning tires, plastic and medical waste in pits exposing soldiers to dangerous chemicals. Channel 2 asked why the VA won’t pay for all their treatment.
- WHAT: "Channel 2 Action News Investigates: A Primetime Special"
- WHEN: Sunday at 7 p.m.
- WHERE: Channel 2 WSB-TV
- WHO: Channel 2 Action News Anchors Justin Farmer and Jovita Moore
