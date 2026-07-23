Stuff the Bus 2026: These are the school supplies to buy and donate on Saturday, July 25

ATLANTA — It’s time for students to head back to school and we need your help to get students in need the supplies to succeed!
WSB-TV is hosting our annual Stuff the Bus community event on Saturday in partnership with the Children’s Restoration Network.
Our anchors, reporters, photographers and volunteers will be out at eight Stuff the Bus donations across metro Atlanta. We will collect the supplies from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
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Here is what you can purchase to donate. Please note that only these items will be collected.
WHAT TO DONATE:
- New youth and adult backpacks; clear is preferred
- Pencils
- Pens
- Markers
- Crayons
- Mechanical pencils
- Planners
- Erasers and rulers
- Small calculators
- Spiral notebooks
- Glue sticks
- Highlighters
- Pencil sharpeners and boxes
- Pocket folders
- Three ring binders
- Index cards
- Safety scissors
WHERE TO DONATE IN PERSON ON JULY 25:
Donors will find a yellow school bus with a #StufftheBus banner at these eight Family 2 Family locations:
- Channel 2, WSB-TV: 1601 West Peachtree Street NE, Midtown
- Delta Community Credit Union: 285 Center Pointe Pkwy, Stockbridge, GA 30281
- Wellstar Cherokee Health Park: 1120 Wellstar Way, Holly Springs, GA 30114
- Wellstar East Cobb Health Park: 3747 Roswell Road NE, Marietta 30062
- Kroger: 3895 Cherokee Street, Kennesaw 30144
- Kroger: 2875 North Decatur Road, Decatur 30033
- Kroger: 6555 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth 30097
- Kroger: 3425 Cascade Road SW, Atlanta 30311
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