Stuff the Bus 2026: These are the school supplies to buy and donate on Saturday, July 25

ATLANTA — It’s time for students to head back to school and we need your help to get students in need the supplies to succeed!

WSB-TV is hosting our annual Stuff the Bus community event on Saturday in partnership with the Children’s Restoration Network.

Our anchors, reporters, photographers and volunteers will be out at eight Stuff the Bus donations across metro Atlanta. We will collect the supplies from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

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Here is what you can purchase to donate. Please note that only these items will be collected.

WHAT TO DONATE:

New youth and adult backpacks; clear is preferred

Pencils

Pens

Markers

Crayons

Mechanical pencils

Planners

Erasers and rulers

Small calculators

Spiral notebooks

Glue sticks

Highlighters

Pencil sharpeners and boxes

Pocket folders

Three ring binders

Index cards

Safety scissors

WHERE TO DONATE IN PERSON ON JULY 25:

Donors will find a yellow school bus with a #StufftheBus banner at these eight Family 2 Family locations:

Channel 2, WSB-TV: 1601 West Peachtree Street NE, Midtown

1601 West Peachtree Street NE, Midtown Delta Community Credit Union: 285 Center Pointe Pkwy, Stockbridge, GA 30281

285 Center Pointe Pkwy, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Wellstar Cherokee Health Park: 1120 Wellstar Way, Holly Springs, GA 30114

1120 Wellstar Way, Holly Springs, GA 30114 Wellstar East Cobb Health Park: 3747 Roswell Road NE, Marietta 30062

3747 Roswell Road NE, Marietta 30062 Kroger: 3895 Cherokee Street, Kennesaw 30144

3895 Cherokee Street, Kennesaw 30144 Kroger: 2875 North Decatur Road, Decatur 30033

2875 North Decatur Road, Decatur 30033 Kroger: 6555 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth 30097

6555 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth 30097 Kroger: 3425 Cascade Road SW, Atlanta 30311

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