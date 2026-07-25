Stuff the Bus 2026: Getting a head start on collecting school supplies

ATLANTA — It’s time to get ready for the school year and Stuff the Bus!

Every year, people in the community help us stuff the bus and get school supplies to thousands of children.

We partner with the Children’s Restoration Network and the United Way.

On Friday, we got a jump start on donations.

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DHI Mortgage, DR Horton showed up to the WSB-TV Studios with 2,066 backpacks and a bunch of school supplies.

“We know we have an impact here, so we know we’re directly touching the lives of kids that are here," Ramone Durden said.

Here’s how you can help donate!

We need your help collecting supplies like backpacks, pencils, pens, crayons and notebooks.

Click here for a list of drop-off locations.

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