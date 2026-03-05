Stuckey’s recalls select Pecan Log Rolls with wrong wrappers missing an ingredient

WRENS, Ga. — If you’ve bought any pecan log rolls lately, there’s a recall you need to know about.

Stuckey’s Corporation is voluntarily recalling select pecan log roll products due to a labeling error that failed to disclose cherry as an ingredient.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J. Harper announced the recall for the products manufactured by the Georgia-based company.

“Protecting the safety and well-being of Georgians remains our top priority and we are grateful the establishment pro-actively alerted us to the potential issue so we could take corrective action,” Harper said.

The issue involves “Cherry Pecan Log Roll” items that were mistakenly packaged in “Original Pecan Log Roll” wrappers. Because the wrappers do not list cherry as an ingredient, the mislabeled products could pose a health risk to consumers.

The recall specifically involves two sizes of the Original Pecan Log Roll:

Original Pecan Log Roll, 2 oz, UPC: 091976665437

Lot number: 0476543

Original Pecan Log Roll, 10 oz, UPC: 091976920959

Lot Numbers: 260201, 260209, 260804, 261103, 261201, 261705, 261801, 261903, 09082025, 260107, 260603, 260705, 260805, 260903, 261206, 261210, 261408, 261606, 261806, 262805, 263001

The pecan log rolls were sold at retailers across dozens of states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

Consumers who have questions regarding the recalled products can contact Stuckey’s Corporation by phone at (762) 245-8010. The company can also be reached by email at lfry@stuckeys.com.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group