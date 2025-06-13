The streak of rainy days continues

We have 10 consecutive days of rain now with the showers already today.

There will be more scattered showers and storms through the evening tonight.

An area of high pressure to the south of us and winds blowing clockwise around it are feeding Gulf moisture into Georgia.

That moisture will continue to fuel afternoon and evening storms through the weekend and at least the first half of next week.

