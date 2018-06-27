0 Storms possible again Wednesday afternoon

Another day of possible storms is ahead.

North Georgia is in a risk for scattered severe storms and isolated severe storms.

The main threats are damaging downburst wind, heavy rain and lightning.

STORM THREAT: SPC has north Georgia ( Orange) in a risk for scattered severe storms; (Yellow) at risk for isolated severe storms. Main threats: damaging downburst winds, heavy rain and lightning. Timing: mainly afternoon and evening. pic.twitter.com/WVMDZ899Fr — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) June 27, 2018

Storms moved through most of metro Atlanta Monday and Tuesday.

“We can expect more of the same, only it may be in different spots than we saw yesterday and the day before that,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said.

Temperatures were in the low 70s for most of metro Atlanta by 5:30 a.m.

“Be aware that at any time as we go through late morning that disturbance to the north could produce some strong storms over far north Georgia,” Minton said.

It will be staying fairly dry across the metro area into the south for a while Wednesday, she said.

However, in the heat of the day, storms could start in the metro area.

“At any time, they may produce that heavy rain, damaging wind and even some hail,” Minton said.

It will feel like temperatures are in the middle 90s in some spots Wednesday due to the humidity.

Temperatures will be mild in the mornings, around mid-70s, and showers and storms at any time in the afternoon and evening Thursday, Friday and even through the weekend.

Temperatures will continue into the 90s with afternoon storms through early next week.

