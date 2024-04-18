Store clerk dies after getting shot by customer during argument over cigar, officials say

MACON, Ga. — A Georgia store clerk was shot and killed after a disagreement relating to a cigar purchase, WGXA reports.

The Bibb County Coroner said 64-year-old store clerk Robert Pleasant was shot at Gary’s Shop and Save after an argument with 25-year-old Edwardo Eugene Bigelow, Jr.

Officials told WGXA that Bigelow came into the store to buy a cigar, but Pleasant refused to sell to Bigelow because he did not have an ID.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This escalated into an argument that led to Bigelow going to his car, grabbing a gun and shooting Pleasant, according to the incident report.

Pleasant died on Monday in an area hospital, according to WGXA.

Anyone with information about this shooting asked to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Store manager speaks out after shootout leaves 3 injured at gas station in DeKalb County

©2023 Cox Media Group