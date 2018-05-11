0 Stay cool at Atlanta's 9 most shaded playgrounds

With summer temperatures climbing high into the 90s, finding a safe, shaded playground for the kids is no easy feat.

We've rounded up some of metro Atlanta's most shaded playgrounds with covered pavillions, lots of tall green canopy and other cool amenities.

Orme Park, Atlanta

795 Brookridge Drive, Atlanta

This charming playground nestled in the popular Virginia Highland neighborhood is surrounded by tree canopies to give you some nice shade from the sun. A deep river ravine also runs through the back of the park under a nearby brick bridge. Other cool additions: shaded sandbox and donated toys.

Underwood Hills Park, Atlanta

1845 Harper St. NW, Atlanta

Redtri.com said this playground may take top honors as Atlanta's "shadiest" with its shaded pavillion, spider-structure climbing web and more. The large "hidden gem" sits outside I-75 off Howell Mill.

Bessie Branham Park, Atlanta

2051 Delano Drive, Atlanta

Another favorite from Redtri.com, this park nestled behind the Kirkwood neighborhood has a shaded playground section with a toddler climbing area and see-saw. Bring a water bottle or two with you, because there are no water fountains.

Spink-Collins Park, Atlanta

2001 Collins Drive NW, Atlanta

Looking for a quiet adventure? This secluded Atlanta park features a simple playground surrounded by shaded woods, creeks and lots of walking trails.

Brook Run Park, Dunwoody

4770 North Peachtree Road , Dunwoody

With shaded play areas, a splash stream and fountain, this DeKalb County park is a favorite for all ages. You'll even find trails, a skate park and large dog park for your furry family member.

Wildwood Park, Marietta

1050 Barclay Circle, Marietta

This quiet 28-acre wooded Cobb park has plenty of hovering trees to keep you and the kids nice and shaded while they enjoy themselves on the playground. Let the furry pal loose at one of its two dog parks.

Brinkley Park, Smyrna

1270 Hunter St., Smyrna

The big perk of this small Cobb playground is the shade. The 16-acre park also includes a nearby baseball field, walking trails and restrooms.

PlayTown Suwanee, Suwanee

425 Main St., Suwanee

Tall trees hover over this large Gwinnett playground. The park's new greenway even features a little waterfall.

Big Splash, Suwanee

330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee

OK, not technically a traditional playground, but Gwinnett's huge interactive fountain in Town Center Park is sure to keep the kids cool in this heat. The fountain features 43 jets and up to 1,400 gallons of recycled water per minute.

By Fiza Pirani for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

© 2018 Cox Media Group.