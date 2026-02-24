State of the Union: How to watch President Trump’s address, who’s giving Democratic response tonight

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will deliver the State of the Union Address on Tuesday night.

It will the president’s first State of the Union address of his second term amid a backdrop of midterm elections and questions about the economy, immigration and foreign policy.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot is in Washington, D.C. for the State of the Union address. Watch continuing coverage on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know about the speech and how to watch.

WHEN IS TRUMP SPEAKING?

Trump will speak before Congress at the Capitol on Tuesday at 9 p.m.

The president’s last joint address to Congress back in March was the longest in history. Trump warned that his speech tonight will be long because there is much to talk about.

WHO IS GIVING THE DEMOCRATIC RESPONSE?

The Democratic Party selected Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger to deliver the Democratic Response to President Trump’s State of the Union Address.

“We are at a defining moment in our nation’s history. Virginians and Americans across the country are contending with rising costs, chaos in their communities, and a real fear of what each day might bring. Next week, I look forward to laying out what these Americans expect and deserve — leaders who are working hard to deliver for them," Spanberger said.

California Sen. Alex Padilla will deliver the Spanish-language response.

HOW TO WATCH ON CHANNEL 2

WSB-TV will air the State of the Union live on air, mobile apps and streaming on your Smart TV. Here are the ways that you can watch across the WSB-TV platforms.

Channel 2

Check your TV guide for WSB-TV. ABC News live coverage begins at 8 p.m. followed by WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Smart TV apps

The WSB Now stream is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV and Google TV. On the home screen, find the magnifying glass and search for WSB. Click on the WSB app icon and install to watch.

You can also watch WSB-TV on NextGen TV. You need a NextGen TV tuner and antenna. This feature is available on newer TV models of LG, Sony, Hisense and Samsung. Search/scan for “WSB”. Click OK on your TV remote to interact with the app.

WSBTV.com and Breaking News app

You can watch State of the Union coverage via WSB Now Stream on our website here.

The streams are also available through the WSB-TV mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group