State senator gets $450K for metro Atlanta agriculture center

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Sen. Brian Strickland secured hundreds of thousands in funding for a metro Atlanta agriculture center.

Strickland got $450,000 added to the Georgia budget to update and improve the T.M. Ewing Newton County Agriculture Center.

The state senator’s office said the investment is meant to support improvements to the facility, which is used as a hub for agriculture education, youth development and community engagement.

“This investment continues our efforts to make certain that young people growing up in Metro Atlanta can learn through first-hand interactions how important agriculture is to Georgia’s economy, heritage, and safety,” Strickland said in a statement. “By continuing to invest in his facility, we are providing more opportunities for Georgians from across our state to come to Newton County and directly experience Georgia’s number one industry.”

The senator’s office said the funding was a part of Georgia’s commitment to investing in state agriculture and education.

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