Start spring planting: Warm weather ahead this weekend

A couple of cool mornings ahead with lows in the 40s, but there is a warming trend on the way.

By Friday and through the weekend, we are going to have highs well into the 80s. And in the six- to 10-day outlook, we are looking at above average temperatures.

That means it is safe to plant spring flowers. The average date of the last freeze is March 15, but we can still have a frost through the middle of April.

The rule of thumb: Wait to plant those sensitive flowers until after Tax Day.

We have passed that, and there is warm weather in the forecast for the next few days, so no more frost or freeze until the fall.

