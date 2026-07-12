Investigation underway after deadly shooting at Griffin park

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A 31-year-old man died July 11 after being shot at Raymond Head Park in Griffin, police reported.

The Griffin Police Department, Griffin Fire-Rescue and Wellstar Spalding EMS responded to the reported shooting shortly after 10 p.m.

Officers located the man, later identified as Malcolm Freeling, suffering from a gunshot wound at the park.

He was taken to Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing. Authorities urge anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Investigator Berry at jberry@cityofgriffin.com or 770-229-6452.

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