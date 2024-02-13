7 roads in Spalding County closed off after flooding; crews repairing collapsed drain pipe

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Heavy rainfall on Monday caused several road and bridge closures in Spalding County.

Spalding County public works crews set up road closure signs on Monday as crews worked to repair the multiple roads that have been impacted.

Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m. first showed you on Monday where the heavy rainfall caused part of Valley Hill Road to collapse.

Several other roads are closed due to Monday’s heavy flooding as well, according to Spalding County Public Works.

The closures are as follows:

51 Meadow Branch Rd (closed bridge)

358 Chehaw Rd (flooding in the roadway)

600 Chuli Rd (closed bridge)

313 and 800 Buck Creek Rd (closed bridge)

590 S New Salem (closed bridge)

1885 Jordan Hill Rd (closed bridge)

330 Anderson Rd (flooding in the roadway)

Valley Hill Road

