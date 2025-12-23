18-year-old accidentally shot and killed while pulling out gun during robbery attempt, police say

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Griffin PD says three suspects aged 15, 17 and 19 were arrested after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed when the four tried to rob somebody.

Jesse White, 18, was shot and pronounced dead at Spalding Regional Hospital on Saturday despite life-saving efforts.

Griffin police responded to the hospital after being told that White had been taken there with a gunshot wound.

An investigation by the Griffin Police Criminal Investigations Division revealed that White and three associates had arranged to meet someone for a purchase. Police said during this encounter, the four attempted to rob the person, at which point White pulled out a gun, which accidentally discharged, hitting him.

Griffin PD said those involved were identified as Tavares Ray, 17; Adrion Barkley, 19; and a 15-year-old male. Ray faces multiple charges including reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence, obstruction, fleeing or attempting to elude, hit and run, criminal trespass, robbery, possession of marijuana and possession of Schedule IV narcotics. Barkley has been charged with similar offenses, including robbery and firearm possession.

The 15-year-old male, whose name wasn’t disclosed, is being charged as an adult and faces several charges similar to Ray and Barkley, along with possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18.

The investigation continues and authorities are proceeding with charges against those they said were involved.

