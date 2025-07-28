Witness in deadly South Fulton crash says he held man at scene who caused it

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A man who says he witnessed a horrible crash that killed two people says a driver was speeding in and out of traffic seconds before that.

He says he held him at the scene and pointed him out to police when they arrived.

“’Sit down and shut up,’ I said, ‘because you killed them people over there,’” Chris Brown told Channel 2’s Tom Jones.

Brown says that’s what he told the driver involved in a crash that killed two people. He says when City of South Fulton police arrived, he told them the same thing.

“And as soon as they pulled up, I waved them, Come on over here. He did it,” he said. “I said, ‘He killed those folks.’”

Brown says he was traveling southbound on Fulton Industrial Boulevard Friday around 5 that evening when he saw the driver of a truck driving aggressively.

“Weaving in and out. Lane to lane. Just changing lane to lane. And about 15 seconds later I heard boom, boom and saw smoke,” he said.

Brown says you can see the tire marks where the truck crossed the median, went into northbound lanes, hit one car and then another.

“His truck flipped. And just totaled, really,” he said. “It was bad.”

A third car also crashed. The incident shut down lanes in both direction for hours.

Brown says he and other witnesses tried to help the victims. He says one woman got there before he could.

“She said they’re dead. That’s what she just kept saying,” he said.

Brown says the man he believes caused the crash began to pray. He says he thought this was totally preventable, and the driver needed prayer before and not after the crash.

“Prayer ain’t gonna do you no good right now buddy. You going to prison,” he said.

Brown says he did wrote a statement for police and says he plans to do whatever it takes to make sure the families involved get justice.

Police say the crash remains under investigation. They say the driver in question is in the hospital.

He was handcuffed at the scene, but police say no charges have been filed in this case. Channel 2 is not identifying the man since he is not charged.

